Gov. Parson to hold ceremonial bill signing Tuesday in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 262 at the I-55 Center Junction Project.

It will be happening at Melaina’s Magical Playland Parking Lot at North Cape Girardeau County Park.

The bill increases the fuel tax in Missouri.

The fuel tax will increase 2.5 cents in October 2021.

It will continue to increase by 2.5 cents each fiscal year until July 1, 2025.

