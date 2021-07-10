Heartland Votes
First Alert: Stormy morning

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of the Heartland (highlighted in pink)...
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of the Heartland (highlighted in pink) until 6 a.m.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We are keeping a close eye on storms early this morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of the Heartland until 6 a.m.

Damaging winds will be the greatest threat, but hail will be possible as well

A flash flood watch is also in effect for portions of the Heartland until 7 a.m.

Saturday will be warm and humid with periods of showers and thunderstorms due to a cold front moving slowly into the Heartland from the northwest.

Strong storms with heavy rain will be possible at times, in between periods of sunshine.

Temperatures will be held down a bit today, but it will be humid.

More isolated storms, possibly strong, arrive on Sunday.

In addition to monitoring storms, we will be keeping a close eye on the threat for flash flooding.

With several days of rain, 1 to 3 inches of rain could accumulate. Locally heavier amounts are likely in our northern counties.

