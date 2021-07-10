Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Unsettled weekend to bring threat of heavy rain, strong storms....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We are in for a warm, humid and unsettled weekend with periods of showers and thunderstorms likely. This is due to an upper trough and cold front that will be slowly sinking into the Heartland from the northwest. Strong storms and locally heavy rain will be possible at times, in between periods of sunshine. Daytime temps will be held down a bit, but humidity levels will remain high, especially today. As the upper trough moves overhead, it will be touch cooler and less humid Sunday and Monday.

The week ahead will start off with a weak upper trough and slightly less steamy conditions Monday, but as we go through the week we’ll quickly revert to a more normal pattern...with lows near 70 and highs near 90. After a break in the thunderstorm threat mid-week, it looks like a chance of scattered storms will return by later in the week and next weekend.

