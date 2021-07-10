Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Unsettled weather continues....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Unsettled weather continues as an upper trough drives a weak front toward the region. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely at times this evening through tonight and Sunday, winding down Sunday night into Monday as it gets a bit cooler and less humid. Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours will be possible with some of the thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

An upper trough will weaken over our area Monday into Tuesday, and by the second half of the week we’ll be back to a more ‘normal’ July pattern. With the upper trough we’ll start the work week with slightly cooler and drier condtions, but the second half of the week and into next weekend will bring average summer conditions with highs near 90, lows near 70, and a few mainly afternoon thunderstorms.

