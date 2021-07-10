Heartland Votes
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Saturday morning

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to resume service at noon on Saturday.((Source: KYTC))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will be closed for maintenance on Saturday morning, July 10.

According to Captain Jeremy Newsom, the work is expected to take about 2 to 4 hours.

The ferry is expected to resume service at noon on Saturday.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The ferry is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri.

