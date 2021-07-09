Thieves stealing catalytic converters from trucks while people are out boating

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Once again, police are dealing with catalytic converter thefts in southern Kentucky.

The thefts are on the rise because thieves are after the metal inside.

Police say vehicles at several boat ramps on Laurel Lake have been hit by thieves. People who are out on the lake are coming back to find that the converters are cut off their trucks.

Boaters are concerned about rash of catalytic converter thefts at boat ramps on Laurel Lake. More at noon and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/8KESHd8MuI — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 9, 2021

A constable tells us Flatwoods and High Top areas have been hit hard.

In fact, at Marsh’s Branch, there were seven in one day, according to people on a group Facebook page that monitors activity on the lake. We talked to boaters who say the scary thing they kind of feel powerless to protect themselves.

“I don’t know. I guess if you had an alarm and it might alert others. This dock is busy, others might hear it. But honestly, I don’t know how to stop it,” said Laurel Lake visitor Brend Robinson.

It isn’t just on the lake. We are told this is happening all over in multiple counties. A U-Haul dealer was hit, along with some churches.

We’re told the constable and fish and wildlife officers are investigating the thefts.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.