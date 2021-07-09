Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Therapists, not police: Other cities look at program for 911 response

By KCNC staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCNC) - Denver is allowing mental health professionals and a paramedic to answer some low-level emergency calls.

The program provides specialized help instead of sending police officers, and its success is inspiring other cities to try the idea.

The city’s Support Team Assisted Response, or STAR, program is getting used to giving tours. On Thursday, St, Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo, were in Colorado visiting.

Staff showed them a van used on calls filled with items that may be useful, including extra clothes, bottled water, snacks and feminine products.

“I wanted to see a response model that did not involve officers and see how that was set up,” Jones said.

In six months, the STAR program has responded to 1,300 calls and never needed to ask for backup from a police officer.

“Just being able to think on your feet and creatively solve those problems and, you know, being non-judgmental and friendly and supplying people with a bottle of water goes a long way,” said Carleigh Sailon, STAR operations manager.

Jones was surprised how well it works to free up first responders for other calls and how much STAR employees enjoy their work. She said she learned Denver’s other emergency responders - police, fire, EMS - were in favor of the program as well.

Denver is providing more funding for the program to increase staff and hours.

“This is the population the staff on the STAR van wants to work with, and these really are people, and we’re happy to go out and serve them,” Sailon said.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to a head-on crash on Route 148 in Williamson County late Wednesday night
Driver killed, woman and child injured in head-on crash
A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man who drowned in Jackson City Lake identified
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley
Health department officials encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so.
Delta variant traces found in Cape Girardeau County
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden to convene session on rising gun violence Monday
Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman
FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo, a dog aiding in the search walks past a team of...
Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78, mayor says
Mercy hospital
Missouri health officials: Local officials lead virus fight