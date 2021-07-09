Heartland Votes
Severe weather possible tonight and through the weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through the evening hours. Biggest threat with most of these will be very heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning. Our threat for severe storms will increase late tonight. A complex of storms will move into our northern counties close to or right after midnight. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with these storms, along with some very heavy rain. There will be an isolated chance for hail in the stronger storms, and a low threat for an isolated tornado. As the complex dives south, it will continue to weaken. Then more severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Flash flooding will become more of a concern too as the weekend continues and rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue. Much to watch!

