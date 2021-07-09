Heartland Votes
Office building destroyed by fire at Chaumette Vineyard and Winery

An office building was destroyed by a fire.
An office building was destroyed by a fire.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Director of Housekeeping for Chaumette Vineyard and Winery, Chris Merseal, in Ste. Genevieve says the office building and winery were destroyed.

Merseal also said that last year’s production of wine was wiped out.

There were no injuries and all animals and people have been accounted for.

Ste. Genevieve and Farmington fire trucks were on scene, Merseal said, with at least six trucks at the scene.

“At this time we don’t know the cause of the fire, but it appears to be a total loss,” owner Hank Johnson said. “We are grateful that the fire has been isolated to one building and that there are no injuries.”

The fire began around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

He said it is unknown at this time what started the fire.

Follow KFVS for more on this story as details become available.

