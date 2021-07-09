Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New bill by US Rep. Bost aims to create affordable housing for first responders

(KGWN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Volunteer firefighters and first responders may have greater access to affordable housing.

On Friday, U.S. Representative Mike Bost introduced the Volunteer First Responder Act.

“Many of our rural communities depend on their local volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel to run toward danger during times of emergency,” Bost said. “As a former firefighter, I’ve seen how difficult it can be for these departments to recruit and retain qualified personnel. Our legislation will improve access to affordable housing for these dedicated first responders.”

The bill would increase access for first responders to programs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The USDA program, called the Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program, would provide loans to low- or moderate-income, rural households.

The HUD program, called the Good Neighbor Next Door Sales Program, would allow first responders certain discounts on homes owned by HUD.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to a head-on crash on Route 148 in Williamson County late Wednesday night
Driver killed, woman and child injured in head-on crash
A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man who drowned in Jackson City Lake identified
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley
Health department officials encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so.
Delta variant traces found in Cape Girardeau County
Hospitalization counts of coronavirus on the rise.
Springfield hospitals overloaded and ‘in the middle of a crisis,’ contrary to what Mo. governor says

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
(Source: KFVS)
29 new troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Academy
Man arrested in Los Angeles in connection to death of two people in Trigg County
Porter Road Ribbon Cutting