New bill by US Rep. Bost aims to create affordable housing for first responders

(KFVS) - Volunteer firefighters and first responders may have greater access to affordable housing.

On Friday, U.S. Representative Mike Bost introduced the Volunteer First Responder Act.

“Many of our rural communities depend on their local volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel to run toward danger during times of emergency,” Bost said. “As a former firefighter, I’ve seen how difficult it can be for these departments to recruit and retain qualified personnel. Our legislation will improve access to affordable housing for these dedicated first responders.”

The bill would increase access for first responders to programs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The USDA program, called the Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program, would provide loans to low- or moderate-income, rural households.

The HUD program, called the Good Neighbor Next Door Sales Program, would allow first responders certain discounts on homes owned by HUD.

