Mostly Sunny-Hot-Humid Friday

By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies during the pre-dawn hours with isolated areas of fog. Warm temperatures in the low/mid 70s and humid this morning. Today will be mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s/low 90s this afternoon, but it will feel like the mid/upper 90s with the added moisture in the air. A frontal boundary will be draped across the Heartland today leaving our southern counties with the best chance of storms by the afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary hazards, but it is possible for an isolated storm to become strong or severe with damaging winds and hail.

The threat for severe weather will increase tonight for our northern counties as a warm front lifts over the Heartland. A storm complex is expected to enter during the late Friday into early Saturday. Damaging winds, flash flooding, and hail will be the main threats to watch. The tornado risk isn’t high, but there could be a quick spin-up in this line. Models indicate another possible complex will move in Saturday afternoon/evening which could have severe storms as well.

More storms will arrive on Sunday that could be strong. Several days of rain could accumulate anywhere from 1-3″. Locally heavier amounts are likely in our northern counties. Flash flooding will be a threat to monitor this weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 80s through Tuesday of next week, then we will warm up again into the 90s.

-Lisa

