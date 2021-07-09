Heartland Votes
Man arrested in Los Angeles in connection to death of two people in Trigg County

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Kentucky State Police have arrested Landon Stinson for the death of two people in Trigg County.

Stinson is a resident of Cadiz, Kentucky, but he was arrested on July 5 in Los Angeles, California.

The arrest., which was in connection to the death of Mildred Faris and Matthew Blakeley, took place on Monday after detectives with Post 1 traveled to Los Angeles.

Stinson is now being held in custody on California charges at the Los Angeles County Jail.

He was also charged by Kentucky State Police with Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

The case is still under investigation.

