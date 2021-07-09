Jackson teen sells lemonade to support first responders

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders do a lot for the community, so now the community is giving back to them.

One Jackson teen is stepping up to help.

13-year-old Chandler Urhahn decided to take his community service to a new level.

“Our church serve day is coming up, from the bridge church on Saturday and we always give out stuff to first responders and other things for the community so I decided I wanted to do something to help with that,” Urhahn said.

During his three days of holding a lemonade stand, he exceeded his goal of 500 dollars to help meet the needs of first responders.

He said the response has been good.

“Everybody’s been coming over giving donations and everything... also have been getting a lot of fire department and police came over and everybody that’s in uniform gets one for free,” he said.

First responders from Bollinger County, Scott County and Cape Girardeau County made their way to the stand throughout the week to get some fresh lemonade.

“It’s a great service project, it’s nice to see people out in the public doing something for the better good. We actually know Chandler, he goes to the same school as my son so we thoughts it’s a good idea, maybe we need to get our son to do something similar,” Jackson Fire Captain, Ronald Kiplinger said.

“We have a lot of gear on and we’re outside a lot so it’s always important to stay hydrated and it’s really nice of him to be able to give that to us,” Jackson Patrol Officer, Tyler Slinkard said.

Chandler’s next step-ask local first responders what supplies they need and put his money toward that.

He hopes to host another lemonade stand for a good cause in the future.

