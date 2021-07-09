Illinois Department of Public Health adopts CDC’s guidance for upcoming school year

VIENNA, Il. (KFVS) -

The Centers for Disease Control issued new, , and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced it’s adopting the guidance.

According to the CDC, teachers, staff and students who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks, unless mask wearing is required by local, state, or federal regulations. The guidance advises those who are not fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks indoors.

The CDC also recommends schools leave three feet of space between students in classrooms.

Because there is no vaccine available for children under 12, the CDC advises school leaders to put layered prevention strategies in place, including masking, social distancing, and covid-19 testing to protect people who are not fully vaccinated.

Joshua Stafford, the Superintendent of Vienna High School, said he’s glad the CDC and IDPH issued guidance that encourages safe, in-person learning.

”Part of that social interaction that they’re able to have being in school, in-person learning with their peers and their teachers just can’t be replaced with remote learning or Chromebooks or any technology. There is something to be said for the human element,” said Stafford.

In a statement, IDPH Director, Dr. Ngozi Eziki, said, “Our goal is to protect the health of students, teachers, and staff so that in-person learning can resume as safely as possible.”

Illinois’ Superintendent of Education said starting this year, in-person learning should be available for all students in the state. But also recommends schools continue to offer remote learning to unvaccinated students if they need to quarantine.

