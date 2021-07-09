Heartland Votes
Advertisement

House fire causes road closure

Odgen Landing Rd. between Wilmington and Bradford Roads (indicated by the red cones on the map)...
Odgen Landing Rd. between Wilmington and Bradford Roads (indicated by the red cones on the map) is temporarily closed due to a house fire.(Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A house fire in McCracken County has caused a temporary road closure.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a house fire on Ogden Landing Road early Friday morning, July 9.

Due to the fire, Odgen Landing Rd. is temporarily closed between Wilmington and Bradford Roads.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to a head-on crash on Route 148 in Williamson County late Wednesday night
Driver killed, woman and child injured in head-on crash
A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man who drowned in Jackson City Lake identified
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk
Health department officials encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so.
Delta variant traces found in Cape Girardeau County

Latest News

According to the Marshall County EMA, an Air Evac was landing for a SEMI truck rollover crash...
Both lanes of I-24 near 21 mile marker in Marshall Co. closed due to rollover crash
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 7/8
Emergency crews rushed to a head-on crash on Route 148 in Williamson County late Wednesday night
Driver killed, woman and child injured in head-on crash
I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July
TDOT expects I-40 bridge to reopen by end of July