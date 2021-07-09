House fire causes road closure

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A house fire in McCracken County has caused a temporary road closure.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a house fire on Ogden Landing Road early Friday morning, July 9.

Due to the fire, Odgen Landing Rd. is temporarily closed between Wilmington and Bradford Roads.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released as soon as possible.

