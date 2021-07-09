Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to visit multiple western Kentucky communities

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to make three stops in western Kentucky on Friday, July 9.
Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to make three stops in western Kentucky on Friday, July 9.(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to make three stops in western Kentucky on Friday, July 9.

The governor will be in Murray at 9 a.m. where he is expected to announce a new partnership between Murray State University and leaders in the electricity and solar industries.

State Energy and Environmental Secretary Rebecca Goodman will join Gov. Beshear at this stop.

Beshear will then travel to Paducah for a meeting with city leaders and the director of the CenterPoint Recovery Center. The governor is expected to announce some new funding for CenterPoint.

The governor’s last stop for the day will be in Madisonville where he is expected to announce school safety transportation projects.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to a head-on crash on Route 148 in Williamson County late Wednesday night
Driver killed, woman and child injured in head-on crash
A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man who drowned in Jackson City Lake identified
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley
Health department officials encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so.
Delta variant traces found in Cape Girardeau County
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk

Latest News

On Wednesday, July 7, Governor Mike Parson signed a bill legalizing the sales of liquor to-go.
Gov. Parson signs bill legalizing the sale of liquor to-go
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
hope
Added protections for domestic abuse survivors in Missouri to include pets
Secretary Mary Noble will be retiring on July 15 from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety...
Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet Secretary to retire