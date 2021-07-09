Gov. Beshear to visit multiple western Kentucky communities

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to make three stops in western Kentucky on Friday, July 9.

The governor will be in Murray at 9 a.m. where he is expected to announce a new partnership between Murray State University and leaders in the electricity and solar industries.

State Energy and Environmental Secretary Rebecca Goodman will join Gov. Beshear at this stop.

Beshear will then travel to Paducah for a meeting with city leaders and the director of the CenterPoint Recovery Center. The governor is expected to announce some new funding for CenterPoint.

The governor’s last stop for the day will be in Madisonville where he is expected to announce school safety transportation projects.

