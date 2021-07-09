First Alert: Muggy July day with afternoon storms possible

(KFVS) - Hot and humid conditions stick around today.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, but it will feel like the mid-to-upper 90s.

Skies will be mostly sunny.

There is a chance for a few afternoon storms in our southern counties.

Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary threats, but it is possible for an isolated storm to become strong or severe with damaging winds and hail.

The threat for severe weather increases tonight into early Saturday as a storm complex moves into the Heartland.

Damaging winds, flash flooding and hail will be the main threats.

The tornado risk isn’t high, but there could be a quick spin-up in this line.

A second complex could possibly move into the Heartland Saturday afternoon/evening which could produce severe storms as well.

More storms, possibly strong, arrive on Sunday.

In addition to monitoring storms, we will be keeping a close eye on the threat for flash flooding.

With several days of rain, 1 to 3 inches of rain could accumulate. Locally heavier amounts are likely in our northern counties.

Storms and rain will keep afternoon highs in the 80s through Tuesday, the Heartland will warm back up into the 90s.

