Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dozens of neglected dogs ,cats, and goats rescued from Barry County home

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Barry county deputies rescued abandoned several animals inside a home outside of Cassville. The rescue happened at a home off State highway 86.

Timothy Rich was on a camping trip with his family when three dogs ran out in front of his car. Rich and his wife pulled over and tried to move the dogs away from the road. When they got a closer look, they noticed the animal’s fur was falling out and was covered in ticks and fleas.

“And I could tell that they weren’t being taken care of. So I went ahead and called cause there’s bones and carcasses in the yard,” said Rich.

When deputies arrived to investigate, they went inside the trailer on the property and what they found was unbelievable.

“He went in, and he actually opened the door to the trailer. And I looked in and it was nothing but cages with fur and bones inside of them. After I saw that,I left I just couldn’t take it,” said Rich.

Officers found several carcasses throughout the property. Nine dogs, one cat, and 14 goats were rescued.

“It was like hell on earth” is how Haven of the Ozarks Director Wesley Farris described what he saw when deputies asked him to help rescue the neglected animals.

“We took our van over to the property and then and started catching dogs. It was a really awful situation, trash piled up, you know, really high and decaying animals. The animals that we did catch were full of fleas and ticks and mange and you know severely abused,” said Farris

Farris said that he saw several goat skulls in a pile on the property.

“It was so bad, it was almost creepy to me to see that it’s, you know, you see stuff like that and you just like you can’t believe it”

The owner of the property died last year. Since then, the property has been in probate. This case is under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitalization counts of coronavirus on the rise.
Springfield hospitals overloaded and ‘in the middle of a crisis,’ contrary to what Mo. governor says
Police say vehicles at several boat ramps on Laurel Lake have been hit by thieves. People who...
Thieves stealing catalytic converters from trucks while people are out boating
Flames could be seen coming out of a home on the 2600 block of Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau on...
Crews battle house fire on busy road
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Passengers now off cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley
Multiple crews were called to battle a fire at the Chaumette Vineyard and Winery, in Ste....
Office building destroyed by fire at Chaumette Vineyard and Winery

Latest News

The Carterville Water Department lifted a boil water order for all of their customers on...
Boil water order lifted for all Carterville water customers
Jackson teen sells lemonade to support first responders
Jackson teen sells lemonade to support first responders
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to resume service at noon on Saturday.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Saturday morning
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
Downtown Cape Girardeau businesses are excited to see bikers cruise into town and into their...
Cross Country Chase brings foot traffic to businesses in town