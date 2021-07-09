Heartland Votes
Crews battle house fire on busy road

Flames could be seen coming out of a home on the 2600 block of Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau on...
Flames could be seen coming out of a home on the 2600 block of Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau on Friday morning.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters were called to a house fire on the 2600 block of Hopper Road late Friday morning, July 9.

Flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the single-story home.

Crews had to block the busy roadway in both directions to battle the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

According to crews on the scene, no one was at the home when the fire broke out.

Crews said it is too early to say what might have caused the fire.

They expect to release more details once the blaze is extinguished and they are able to investigate.

