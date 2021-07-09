Cannabis Company sponsors local music festival in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A first of its kind partnership brings a new Carbondale business into the spotlight this weekend.

The city’s first and only marijuana dispensary is joining with Carbondale Main Street to thank residents for their support.

Saturday evening, off Washington street in between Route 13, that area will be filled with food, vendors, activities and live music as consume cannabis partners with Carbondale Main Street to put on the first ever SO ILL Fest 7-10.

“It kind of parlays us into post pandemic events so it’ll be a good test,” Meghan Cole said.

Cole is the Executive Director at Carbondale Main Streets.

Cole’s talking about Main Street’s first partnership with Consume Cannabis, a Saturday Street party the two groups managed to put together in just one month’s time.

“The focus on this event is really on live music, cannabis cannot be consumed obviously at a local festival in a parking lot without the proper licensing, so this is not going to be a big kind of cannabis party,” Cole said.

In fact, Consume’s digital marketing manager tells us it’s more of a big thank you to the community. She says the dispensary’s seen great support in its first year and hopes the event showcases the kind of relationship they want to continue building in Carbondale.

“We are here to support our downtown business district, we’re also here to support the community at large,” Cole says. “Downtown is for everybody, who am I to say whether it’s for an 8 year old or an 80 year old or a cannabis user or a music lover.”

In case it rains Saturday, Cole says they have a plan for that.

“So if it is pouring down rain, we can move the vendors inside and we’ll have signage that appropriates that,” Cole said. “We can have a concert in the rain as long as it’s not lightning.”

It’s no accident the festival happens tomorrow as 7-10 is considered a marijuana holiday. Plus, it kicks off at 4:20 tomorrow afternoon, recognizing another pot-related number and will conclude at 9pm.

This event features Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Tawl Paul and Slappin Henry Blue along with Banjo Joe.

The event is also BYOB, just no glassware. The City of Carbondale, downtown, is also open container free.

You can find more information on Carbondale Main Streets Facebook Page.

