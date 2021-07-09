Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Branson Coaster amusement ride to reopen, approved Division of Fire Safety

Branson Coaster set to reopen.
Branson Coaster set to reopen.(KYTV)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KFVS) - After an 11- year-old Tennessee boy was serious injured, the ride closed on June 20, 2021.

On Friday, Amusement Ride Safety Unit held its final inspection to clear the ride to be safe to use.

The resolution steers from several inspections to ensure that the ride was safe enough for passengers.

The ride is located at 2115 76 Country Blvd, Branson, Mo. 65616.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to a head-on crash on Route 148 in Williamson County late Wednesday night
Driver killed, woman and child injured in head-on crash
A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man who drowned in Jackson City Lake identified
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley
Health department officials encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so.
Delta variant traces found in Cape Girardeau County
Hospitalization counts of coronavirus on the rise.
Springfield hospitals overloaded and ‘in the middle of a crisis,’ contrary to what Mo. governor says

Latest News

Consume Cannabis set to put on first ever So Ill Fest 7.10 in Downtown Carbondale.
Cannabis Company sponsors local music festival in Carbondale
New bill by US Rep. Bost aims to create affordable housing for first responders
Farmers Insurance and the Community Counseling Center are collaborating to collect laundry...
Community Counseling Center gets help from collaborators
The Cross Country Chase will be finishing its final stretch right here in Cape Girardeau this...
Cross Country Chase nears its end