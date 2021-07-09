Branson Coaster amusement ride to reopen, approved Division of Fire Safety

BRANSON, Mo. (KFVS) - After an 11- year-old Tennessee boy was serious injured, the ride closed on June 20, 2021.

On Friday, Amusement Ride Safety Unit held its final inspection to clear the ride to be safe to use.

The resolution steers from several inspections to ensure that the ride was safe enough for passengers.

The ride is located at 2115 76 Country Blvd, Branson, Mo. 65616.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.