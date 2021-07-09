Heartland Votes
Advertisement

5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth

5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.(Kelly Buck)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One five-year-old boy will be taking home quite the treasure after his vacation in North Myrtle Beach.

Kelly Buck sent WMBF News pictures of her 5-year-old son Xander and his discovery: a megalodon tooth.

Buck said that Xander found the tooth in the swash at Ocean Creek Resort where they are staying for the summer.

If you have a cool picture or video that you would like to share, CLICK HERE to upload them.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taken 1 mile west of Dexter, Mo. on Saturday evening, July 10.
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible overnight
More Chihuahuas have been found in Northern Arkansas
More abandoned chihuahuas found in Arkansas
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man and damaged...
Man shot multiple times, homes ‘riddled’ with gunshots
A SEMI driver was seriously injured in a crash on I-57 in Franklin County, Ill. (Source: KFVS)
Driver seriously injured in crash on I-57
The bill increases the fuel tax in Missouri, starting with an increase of 2.5 cents in October...
Gov. Parson to hold ceremonial bill signing Tuesday in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Southeast Health of Stoddard County evacuated its inpatients and emergency department due to a...
Hospital in Stoddard Co., Mo. evacuated due to reported tornado in area
Missouri inspectors say a roller coaster attraction where an 11-year-old boy was severely...
Missouri coaster cleared to open after boy hurt in accident
If you want to see Missouri's 200 year history beautifully woven together, you'll want to head...
Missouri’s Bicentennial Quilt display heads to Perryville
The public was invited to test drive school buses in an effort to fill open positions in the...
Poplar Bluff School Dist. invites public to test drive a school bus
Bikers with the Cross Country Chase ended their five-day long route in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cross Country Chase makes final stop in Downtown Cape Girardeau