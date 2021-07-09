Heartland Votes
3 arrested for illegal paddlefish operation

MDC said three out-of-state individuals were illegally in possession of five whole paddlefish and about 75 pounds of paddlefish eggs, or roe.
MDC said three out-of-state individuals were illegally in possession of five whole paddlefish and about 75 pounds of paddlefish eggs, or roe.(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) agents have arrested three people in connection with an illegal paddlefish harvesting operation near Lake of the Ozarks.

Conservation agents said after 13 hours of surveillance in Morgan County, they apprehended three out-of-state individuals who were in possession of five whole paddlefish and approximately 75 pounds of paddlefish eggs, or roe.

MDC said they seized 75 pounds of paddlefish eggs, or roe, during an illegal harvesting operation in Morgan County.
MDC said they seized 75 pounds of paddlefish eggs, or roe, during an illegal harvesting operation in Morgan County.(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)

According to MDC, roe is highly sought after in wildlife trafficking and illegal caviar markets.

The evidence was seized and charges have been filed.

PADDLEFISH INVESTIGATION: Thank you to MDC agents for their hard work investigating an illegal paddlefish operation in...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

