29 new troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Academy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Twenty-nine troopers are set to graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy.

This is the 111th Recruit Class.

The graduation will be on July 23 on the South Lawn of the Missouri State Capitol.

They will be reporting to their assigned troops on August 9.

During their 25 weeks at the Academy, each recruit earns points toward graduation in areas of physical fitness, firearms and academics, and the person with the highest points in each category will earn a reward.

Included in the assignments is one trooper, Cyle C. Battreal, to Zone 16 in Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties.

Troop A

Aaron K. Booker (Blue Springs, MO), Zone 7, Jackson County

Devan J. Harms (Kansas City, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

Colten B. Henderson (Spokane, MO), Zone 14, Bates County

Nathaniel J. Medrano (Independence, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

Derek Peters (Sedalia, MO), Zone 10, Saline County

Ryan K. Stearns (Marshall, MO), Zone 3, Clay County

Troop B

Ezekiel G. Schieferdecker (Hurdland, MO), Zone 4, Putnam/Sullivan Counties

Eric J. Smith (Hannibal, MO), Zone 7, Lewis/Knox Counties

Elijah N. Stinson (Poplar Bluff, MO), Zone 3, Linn/Chariton Counties

Troop C

Cyle C. Battreal (Pomona, MO), Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

Dylan H. Bert (Cypress, TX), Zone 8, St. Charles County

Almedin Birdzo (St. Louis, MO), Zone 5, Pike/Lincoln Counties

Collin P. Brown (Ballwin, MO), Zone 11, Franklin County

Zachary T. Chastain (Crane, MO), Zone 10, Franklin County

Raymond M. Dressler (St. Louis, MO), Zone 7, Warren County

Christopher A. Gates (St. Ann, MO), Zone 1, N. St. Louis County

Kaleig A. Mitchell (Overland Park, KS), Zone 5, Pike/Lincoln Counties

Matthew Smith (Ballwin, MO), Zone 4, S. St. Louis County

Jeffrey J. Wilt (Shelbina, MO), Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties

Troop D

Levi H. Crowe (Carthage, MO), Zone 3, Polk County

Joshua T. Martin (Sarcoxie, MO), Zone 13, Newton/McDonald Counties

Troop E

James E. Williams (Charleston, MO), Zone 6, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties

David L. McKnight (Sikeston, MO), Zone 7, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties

Roberto C. Rodriguez Penaflor (Senath, MO), Zone 11, Stoddard County

Troop F

Samuel L. Ponder (New Bloomfield, MO), Zone 3, Boone County

Troop G

Kenneth H. Hall (Ellsinore, MO), Zone 8, Carter/Reynolds Counties

Troop H

Molly H. Gach (St. Joseph, MO), Zone 6, Buchanan/Andrew Counties

Troop I

Troyjacob E. Ebeling (Rolla, MO), Zone 9, Crawford County

Samuel J. Hallam (Joplin, MO), Zone 8, Laclede County

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.