Weather remains active through the weekend, with severe weather possible

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will diminish through the late evening hours for most of the area. While there could be a passing shower overnight, most areas will be dry with lows dropping back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Still some question marks with the exact timing, but damaging winds will be the primary threat. Hail and an isolated tornado are possible too, but the threat is lower. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely over the weekend. Not all day rain but periods of storms likely, with some isolated severe storms possible too.

