Sticky and Warm Outside

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this morning depending where you are in the Heartland. It will be very sticky outside and warm with temperatures in the 70s. As we heat up into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon, scattered rain/storms will start to develop. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary hazards to watch for. Activity will dissipate by sunset.

Tonight, partly cloudy with lows reaching the upper 60s and low 70s heading into Friday.

Several frontal systems set up across the Heartland Friday heading into the weekend. This will increase chances of storms on Saturday and Sunday. A few storms may be strong/severe on Saturday.

-Lisa

