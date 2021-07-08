Shooting investigation leads to meth worth $50K seized, 4 arrests

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation in Marshall County, Kentucky leads to four drug arrests.

Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in reference to man being shot just before midnight on Tuesday, July 6.

When deputies arrived, they found several people outside of the home.

In order to find the shooting victim and possible suspect they had to clear the area.

The victim was located, transported to a local hospital, treated and released with minor injuries.

Deputies said they found a gun and arrested Joshua Adams of Benton, Ky.

Adams was charged with assault second degree, wanton endangerment first degree, burglary first degree, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance 1st (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

During the investigation, deputies reported finding over 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $50,000.

The following three adults were arrested in connection with the meth discovery:

Amber Amaro, of Hardin, was charged trafficking in controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia. She was also charged on an outstanding warrant from Calloway County.

Jocelyn McCurdy of Murray was charged with trafficking in controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and promoting contraband. McCurdy was also charged on an outstanding warrant from Calloway County.

Charles Morgan of Calvert City was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia.

Adams, Amaro, McCurdy and Morgan were booked into the Marshal County Detention Center.

Deputies were assisted by detectives with the sheriff’s office Narcotics Division and members of the Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County EMS and Benton Police Department.

