Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Restaurants react to new Missouri law allowing liquor to-go to continue

Al Munoz said as long as customers take their drinks home safely, his restaurant will take...
Al Munoz said as long as customers take their drinks home safely, his restaurant will take advantage of the new law.(KFVS)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Picking up dinner and a few drinks to go with it. It’s a pandemic habit that’s now Missouri law.

“It’s very convenient for them.”

Phillip Brooks said his customers at Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse enjoyed the service, and they appreciated the added sales.

“We had the opportunity to be able to get people out of the house and then doing the curbside service being that we weren’t able to have in-house people at the time, so that kind of helped us out,” said Brooks.

Under the measure Governor Mike Parson signed on Wednesday, restaurants can sell alcoholic drinks in sealed containers to customers also buying food.

Al Munoz owns El Sol in Downtown Cape Girardeau. He said there’s a real interest in keeping his curbside business going.

“People are still leery about coming out to eat, that will benefit those people and of course it would benefit us,” Munoz said.

He said as long as customers take their drinks home safely, his restaurant will take advantage of the new law.

“It will definitely increase our liquor sales and maybe push our to-go orders too because since they know that we can do that. People will order food and will get drinks,” said Munoz.

Phillip Brooks sees this as a chance to keep customers connected to the specialty food and drinks they offer.

“I thought that it was also a cool thing for you to be able to say, ‘you know what, I’m really wanting one of those Smoking Mayors from Mary Jane’s’ and be able to have the opportunity to be able to snatch that up and go home and enjoy it as if you were at our house here at Mary Jane,” Brooks said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
The man was later identified as 52-year-old Joseph D. McGrath, of Carterville.
State police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Carterville, Ill.
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking
Emergency crews rushed to a head-on crash on Route 148 in Williamson County late Wednesday night
Driver killed, woman and child injured in head-on crash
On Wednesday, July 7, Governor Mike Parson signed a bill legalizing the sales of liquor to-go.
Gov. Parson signs bill legalizing the sale of liquor to-go

Latest News

Health department officials encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so.
Delta variant traces found in Cape Girardeau County
Southern Illinois researchers are focused on what causes burnout in the nursing profession, and...
SIU professors conduct study on nursing burnout in the workplace
An SIU research study looks at nurse burnout.
Study looks at nurse burnout
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19