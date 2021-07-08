Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Python found ‘alive and well’ in Louisiana mall after missing for days

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Blue Zoo Baton Rouge has confirmed that Cara, a 12-foot Burmese python that went missing earlier this week inside the Mall of Louisiana, has been found “alive and well,” according to WAFB.

The snake, which was found inside of a wall in the mall around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, had been housed inside a glass enclosure inside a business called Blue Zoo, located inside a former Hollister clothing store.

Workers there said Wednesday they have evidence showing the snake was in their ceiling at some point. They called in plumbers and an air-conditioning company to assist in their search alongside staff from the Mall of Louisiana.

The 150-pound snake was missing for nearly 30 hours before the incident was reported to authorities, records released Wednesday afternoon show.

Mall authorities said the public was never in danger from the snake, which is used for public demonstrations and is often handled by children and adults.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
The man was later identified as 52-year-old Joseph D. McGrath, of Carterville.
State police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Carterville, Ill.
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking
On Wednesday, July 7, Governor Mike Parson signed a bill legalizing the sales of liquor to-go.
Gov. Parson signs bill legalizing the sale of liquor to-go
Jeff Reed said he supports the new rules from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Heartland cattle producer reacts to new USDA rules

Latest News

A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip
FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Julian Boyce, 14, gets a hug from his mother, Satrina...
COVID-19 deaths top 4 million worldwide, expose severe inequities
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
Opioid giant Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy exit plan gains steam with OK from more states