New meat processing facility opens in Princeton, Ky.

PRINCETON, Ky. (KFVS) - A new meat processing facility is expected to create more than 80 jobs in the county.

Porter Road’s new 28,000-square-foot facility on Masonic Drive in Princeton will boost the company’s production capacity in response to increased demand.

Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman congratulated Porter Road Butcher Meat Co. LLC on the opening.

“Just over a year ago, we announced Porter Road Butcher Meat Co. would locate a new meat processing operation in Princeton, and I am thrilled the facility is now operational and creating quality job opportunities for residents in the area,” said Governor Beshear. “Our food, beverage and agritech sector is at the center of our efforts to create an economy that works for everyone, and the industry’s rapid growth is evidence that we are on the right path for sustained success.”

“I am pleased to have the opportunity today to join Porter Road for the opening of the company’s Princeton processing facility,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman, who is joining the Porter Road team and local officials in Princeton for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening. “Agritech continues to be a driving force behind our economy’s recovery, and companies like Porter Road are creating a foundation for continued growth well into the future. Congratulations to the company, Caldwell County and the surrounding region on the opening of this new operation.”

The project was first announced in June 2020. It will provide Porter Road with a larger cutting room and expanded packaging and shipping capabilities.

The company said the 83 new jobs include various wage levels with a focus on production staff, such as butchers and packaging and shipping positions. An increase in administrative and management, as well as maintenance roles, is also expected.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company in June 2020 under the Kentucky Business Investment program.

The performance-based agreement can provide up to $750,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $1.51 million, along with annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 83 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years

Paying an average hourly wage of $19.46 including benefits across those jobs

Porter Road was started around a decade ago by Carter and James Peisker. They started with a butcher shop in East Nashville, Tenn.

