New Madrid Police cracking down on underage utility vehicle drivers

A side by side utility vehicle on the streets of New Madrid.
A side by side utility vehicle on the streets of New Madrid.
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) -New Madrid police are cracking down on underage ATV, UTV and golf cart riders within the community. They say each summer the problem becomes more excessive and starting Wednesday if an officer stops a juvenile who is in violation of the city’s ordinance, the matter will be turned over to the New Madrid County Juvenile office for prosecution.

“The kids are kind of just all over the place. You know they don’t really follow the laws of driving,” New Madrid resident Brittany Yagle said.

Yagle said driving utility vehicles on main roads can be very dangerous.

“They’re stopping traffic,” Yagle said. “They’re risking themselves getting hurt. You know a lot of kids they are not paying attention.”

In a press release, New Madrid police says they’ve received numerous complaints about kids on golf carts and UTV’s ignoring traffic laws and nearly causing accidents. Yagle said, “I’ve seen seeing a lot of underage kids riding them. And they’re not looking which way they are going, etc, and all that.”

Resident Keith Holmes said he believes children should have some parental guidance before driving on the streets. “Well, I think they should be riding with them. Show them the ropes. What not to do, what to do. When they’re riding on the ATV’s or the golf carts. And just show them what to do and at least wait till they are old enough.

“I think that if they are going to be on a suped up type ATV or something it needs to be in their yard,” said Yagel who believes “In the country you know and away from other cars for everybody’s safety.”

In Missouri, golf cart drivers must be at least 16 years of age and need a valid driver’s license to drive on city streets and each municipality is allowed to make its own set of rules.

