Mo. joins lawsuit against Google alleging antitrust actions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri joined a coalition in filing a lawsuit against Google for alleged antitrust actions.

The suit, filed on Wednesday, July 7, alleged exclusionary conduct relating to the Google Play Store for Android devices and Google Billing.

The coalition of 37 attorneys general accuse Google of using its dominance to unfairly restricting competition with the Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he also filed suit against Google in December 2020 for alleged antitrust actions related to their online display advertising.

The lawsuit is led by Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, New York Attorney General Letitia James, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III.

States joining the lawsuit in addition to Missouri include Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

