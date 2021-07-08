Man arrested after pointing laser at plane, OSHP says (video)

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - New video shows the Ohio State Highway Patrol crack a case from the sky.

The highway patrol said troopers were conducting a gun reduction initiative last week when a 45-year-old man kept pointing a laser at their plane.

OSP video shows their pilots track down the suspect.

Watch as @OSHP Aviation identifies the location of a person pointing a laser at their aircraft. This person was arrested and charged. Please don’t point lasers at any aircraft. pic.twitter.com/cHqMZlJ5ea — OSHP_SWOhio (@OSHP_SWOhio) July 8, 2021

Nicolas Alexander Sanchez-Escobar was arrested on a felony charge of interfering with operation of aircraft with laser.

Now, the highway patrol is reminding people: it is highly illegal to point a laser at an aircraft.

This incident happened in the Dayton area.

