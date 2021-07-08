Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man arrested after pointing laser at plane, OSHP says (video)

OSHP: Man arrested after pointing laser at plane
OSHP: Man arrested after pointing laser at plane((Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol via Twitter))
By Avery Williams and Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - New video shows the Ohio State Highway Patrol crack a case from the sky.

The highway patrol said troopers were conducting a gun reduction initiative last week when a 45-year-old man kept pointing a laser at their plane.

OSP video shows their pilots track down the suspect.

Nicolas Alexander Sanchez-Escobar was arrested on a felony charge of interfering with operation of aircraft with laser.

Now, the highway patrol is reminding people: it is highly illegal to point a laser at an aircraft.

This incident happened in the Dayton area.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to a head-on crash on Route 148 in Williamson County late Wednesday night
Driver killed, woman and child injured in head-on crash
A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man who drowned in Jackson City Lake identified
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk
Health department officials encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so.
Delta variant traces found in Cape Girardeau County

Latest News

Odgen Landing Rd. between Wilmington and Bradford Roads (indicated by the red cones on the map)...
House fire causes road closure
Lake regional CEO speaks out after covid cases spike in southwestern missouri
Lake regional CEO speaks out after covid cases spike in southwestern missouri
Hospitalization counts of coronavirus on the rise.
Springfield hospitals overloaded and ‘in the middle of a crisis,’ contrary to what Mo. governor says
Springfield hospitals overloaded and ‘in the middle of a crisis,’ contrary to what Mo. governor...
Springfield hospitals overloaded and ‘in the middle of a crisis,’ contrary to what Mo. governor says
They are still open for business.
Fire at Chaumette Vineyard and Winery Destroys Office Building