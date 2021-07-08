Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man, 2 teens accused of robbing fireworks stand

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old and two teens are facing first-degree robbery charges in Paducah.

The three are accused of robbing a fireworks stand and injuring an employee early Monday morning, July 5.

Police were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to the fireworks tent set-up in the parking lot of the former Kmart store.

An employee and witness told police that three black males wearing facemasks came into the tent and took off with multiple boxes of fireworks, valued at approximately $700.

Investigators said they found stolen fireworks, valued at approximately $700, in the suspect...
Investigators said they found stolen fireworks, valued at approximately $700, in the suspect vehicle on Monday night.(Source: Paducah Police Department/Facebook)

The employee said one of the robbers knocked him down, which caused a cut to his forehead.

The three suspects then ran away and took off in a black Volvo parked near a convenience store.

An officer spotted the suspect vehicle on North 10th Street on Monday night and pulled the driver over for having a headlight out.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators say they found the fireworks and three facemasks in the car.

A fireworks stand employee and witnesses told police that three black males wearing facemasks...
A fireworks stand employee and witnesses told police that three black males wearing facemasks took approximately $700 worth of fireworks and ran away.(Source: Paducah Police Department/Facebook)

The driver of the car, Ke’Shawn Scott, allegedly admitted to the robbery and said a 16 and 17-year-old in the car were also involved.

Scott was arrested on a first-degree robbery charge and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

The two teens were each cited on a first-degree robbery charge and released to their parents/guardians.

Time: 11:22 p.m. Date: Monday, July 5, 2021 Location: Burnett and North 10th streets, Paducah Suspect(s): Ke’Shawn...

Posted by Paducah Police Department Kentucky on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
The man was later identified as 52-year-old Joseph D. McGrath, of Carterville.
State police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Carterville, Ill.
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking
On Wednesday, July 7, Governor Mike Parson signed a bill legalizing the sales of liquor to-go.
Gov. Parson signs bill legalizing the sale of liquor to-go
Jeff Reed said he supports the new rules from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Heartland cattle producer reacts to new USDA rules

Latest News

Gov. Parson against door-to-door federal COVID-19 vaccination push idea
Gov. Parson against door-to-door federal COVID-19 vaccination push idea
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is not in favor of the idea for federal workers to going...
Gov. Parson against federal door-to-door COVID-19 vaccine push
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joins suit over Google App Store
They discussed the policy at a study session meeting.
City of Jackson moves forward with new COVID-19 sick leave policy