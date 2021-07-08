Man, 2 teens accused of robbing fireworks stand

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old and two teens are facing first-degree robbery charges in Paducah.

The three are accused of robbing a fireworks stand and injuring an employee early Monday morning, July 5.

Police were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to the fireworks tent set-up in the parking lot of the former Kmart store.

An employee and witness told police that three black males wearing facemasks came into the tent and took off with multiple boxes of fireworks, valued at approximately $700.

Investigators said they found stolen fireworks, valued at approximately $700, in the suspect vehicle on Monday night. (Source: Paducah Police Department/Facebook)

The employee said one of the robbers knocked him down, which caused a cut to his forehead.

The three suspects then ran away and took off in a black Volvo parked near a convenience store.

An officer spotted the suspect vehicle on North 10th Street on Monday night and pulled the driver over for having a headlight out.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators say they found the fireworks and three facemasks in the car.

The driver of the car, Ke’Shawn Scott, allegedly admitted to the robbery and said a 16 and 17-year-old in the car were also involved.

Scott was arrested on a first-degree robbery charge and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

The two teens were each cited on a first-degree robbery charge and released to their parents/guardians.

