Ky. State Police looking for dangerous subject in Lyon County

Kentucky State Police are looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop. He is considered armed and dangerous.(KWQC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop.

The public is urged to be cautious when traveling through the area. Troopers say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The man was described as approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and 165 pounds. He has short hair and brown eyes.

According to troopers, he is believed to be in a wooded area near Pebble Creek Drive and KY 3305.

Troopers say he ran away when they pulled him over near the 70 mile marker on northbound Interstate 69 near Eddyville.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

