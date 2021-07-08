Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joins suit over Google App Store

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)(WAVE)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is joining with 37 other states and the District of Columbia to sue Google over alleged anti-trust violations, saying the Google App Store limits choices and drives up prices.

The Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying the suit alleges that Google unfairly restricted competition using claiming illegal, anticompetitive, and unfair business practices.

“Our lawsuit alleges that Google’s anticompetitive business practices violated state and federal antitrust laws, causing direct harm to Kentucky consumers,” Attorney General Cameron said.

The suit alleges that under its current practices, Google:

  • Prevents app-developers from distributing apps outside the Google Play Store, preventing direct distribution to consumers
  • Forces Google’s proprietary apps to be “pre-loaded” on Android devices
  • “Buys off” competition in app distribution
  • Forces app developers and app users to use Google Play Billing for in-app purchases, which forces users to pay Google’s commission

“Illegal and anticompetitive practices by a dominant company, such as Google, hurt Kentucky consumers and Kentucky businesses operating in the marketplace,” Cameron said. “Our bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from across the country has joined together to stop these practices from continuing.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was later identified as 52-year-old Joseph D. McGrath, of Carterville.
State police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Carterville, Ill.
Crews responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Mount Auburn and Hopper on Tuesday...
Crash involving ambulance on Mt. Auburn, Hopper in Cape Girardeau
A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man drowns in lake at Jackson City Park
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave

Latest News

Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 7/7
Carlisle County deputies say the suspect was driving what appeared to be a black Dodge...
Carlisle Co. deputies investigating theft of large package
Governor Andy Beshear announced another step towards giving justice to victims of sexual...
Beshear announces creation of new KSP team to investigate sex crime cold cases
An early morning crash in Massac County caused traffic to back-up on Interstate 24 in McCracken...
I-24 westbound lanes open after SEMI crash