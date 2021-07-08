Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joins suit over Google App Store

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is joining with 37 other states and the District of Columbia to sue Google over alleged anti-trust violations, saying the Google App Store limits choices and drives up prices.

The Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying the suit alleges that Google unfairly restricted competition using claiming illegal, anticompetitive, and unfair business practices.

“Our lawsuit alleges that Google’s anticompetitive business practices violated state and federal antitrust laws, causing direct harm to Kentucky consumers,” Attorney General Cameron said.

The suit alleges that under its current practices, Google:

Prevents app-developers from distributing apps outside the Google Play Store, preventing direct distribution to consumers

Forces Google’s proprietary apps to be “pre-loaded” on Android devices

“Buys off” competition in app distribution

Forces app developers and app users to use Google Play Billing for in-app purchases, which forces users to pay Google’s commission

“Illegal and anticompetitive practices by a dominant company, such as Google, hurt Kentucky consumers and Kentucky businesses operating in the marketplace,” Cameron said. “Our bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from across the country has joined together to stop these practices from continuing.

