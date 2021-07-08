Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson against federal door-to-door COVID-19 vaccine push

By Marsha Heller and CBS/KRCG
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS/CBS/KRCG) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is not in favor of the idea for federal workers to going door-to-door to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, Gov. Parson stated: “I have directed our health department to tell the federal government that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR welcome strategy in Missouri.”

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The governor went on to say the state will continue to offer convenient vaccination options to everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier in the day he talked about Missouri’s vaccination efforts.

Parson said the state is not going to force people to take the vaccine, but spread the message that it works.

“That’s the message we ought to give but if the message is rather than trying to force people to take the vaccine and blaming it on, whether it’s rural or whether it’s urban or it’s African American community we need to stop blaming people, and start encouraging people why it’s important to take the vaccine,” said Parson.

He also went on to express that he is not a fan of vaccine incentives, but wants to see more people in Missouri to get vaccinated.

The governor wants to see how incentives work in other states and if data shows it works.

He doesn’t like the idea of people holding out for an incentive.

Parson says he and his wife Teresa have both received the vaccine, and encourages anyone age 12 and up to get vaccinated.

