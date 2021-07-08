First Alert Thursday Outlook

We are in for another seasonably hot and humid July day, but with a slowly increasing chance of pop-up thunderstorms. Storm chances will ramp up even more as we head into the weekend. For today, dew points are running a touch higher, which will make it slightly more uncomfortable, but also will likely fuel a few more thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few strong pulse-type storms are possible, as one would expect with highs in the low 90s.

Over the weekend the pattern will shift, as an upper trough approaches from the northwest. This will increase rain chances...including the threat of strong storms and heavy rain as wind shear and moisture increase. Temps will back down a bit, but humidity will stay high. The best chance of rain currently looks to be late Saturday into early Sunday as a weak cold front pushes through from NW to SE.

