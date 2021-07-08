Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Thursday Outlook

Thunderstorm chances gradually increasing.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are in for another seasonably hot and humid July day, but with a slowly increasing chance of pop-up thunderstorms. Storm chances will ramp up even more as we head into the weekend. For today, dew points are running a touch higher, which will make it slightly more uncomfortable, but also will likely fuel a few more thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few strong pulse-type storms are possible, as one would expect with highs in the low 90s.

Over the weekend the pattern will shift, as an upper trough approaches from the northwest. This will increase rain chances...including the threat of strong storms and heavy rain as wind shear and moisture increase. Temps will back down a bit, but humidity will stay high. The best chance of rain currently looks to be late Saturday into early Sunday as a weak cold front pushes through from NW to SE.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
The man was later identified as 52-year-old Joseph D. McGrath, of Carterville.
State police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Carterville, Ill.
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking
On Wednesday, July 7, Governor Mike Parson signed a bill legalizing the sales of liquor to-go.
Gov. Parson signs bill legalizing the sale of liquor to-go
Jeff Reed said he supports the new rules from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Heartland cattle producer reacts to new USDA rules

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/8
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/8
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sticky and Warm Outside
Your First Alert Weather at 10 on 7/7/21.
First Alert Weather at 10 on 7/7/21
Your First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. on 7/7/21.
First Alert Weather at 6pm 7/7/21