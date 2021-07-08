Heartland Votes
First Alert: Scattered rain, storm chances this afternoon

Severe storms are not expected, but heavy rain and lightning are possible. (Source: cNews)
(cNews)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will be warm and humid.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Scattered rain and storms chances will also increase this afternoon.

Severe storms are not expected, but heavy rain and lightning are the main threats.

Storms are expected to dissipate by sunset.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Several frontal systems set up across the Heartland Friday heading into the weekend.

This will increase storm chances on Saturday and Sunday.

A few storms could be strong to severe on Saturday.

