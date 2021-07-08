Driver killed, woman and child injured in head-on crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a head-on crash on Route 148 in Williamson County late Wednesday night, July 8.

The crash happened just north of Flatts School Road shortly before 11 p.m.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), the driver of a blue car was traveling northbound on Rte. 148 for an unknown reason crossed the centerline and hit a minivan head-on.

The driver of the car, a 73-year-old Metropolis man, was flown to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. His name is not being released at this time. Authorities are in the process of notifying next of kin.

The driver of the minivan, Ashley A. Baity, 31 of Ozark, Illinois, and her 7-year-old passenger, were both transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

