Delta variant traces found in Cape Girardeau County

Health department officials encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so.
Health department officials encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so.
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County Health officials say once again they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and the Delta variant could be among us.

After months of dormancy, a handful of positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed within the last week right in Cape Girardeau County.

With the Heartland’s first confirmed Delta variant case in Butler County, local health officials said there is really no reason to think it would not be here.

“In some recent analysis there was detection of a variant there for Cape Girardeau,” said Autumn Grim, interim health department assistant director.

She believes the Delta variant of the virus is all around us as traces have been found in our sewage.

“When you’re infected with a virus, you excrete it in different methods, and one method is through feces. And so, quite frankly, that’s what they’re looking for in the sewer and water is looking for the variant or for the virus,” she said.

She said, so far, indications of the variant have been found even though we have no positive cases in the county.

“They look for particular genetic markers of the virus. And they have found some of those markers. That suggests the Delta variant may very well be here in Cape,” she said.

Health Director Jane Wernsman said the public should be aware of the COVID-19 strain, which is still very active.

“Our most recent week-to-week report, I believe we’ve had seven new cases since last week,” Wernsman said.

She said we must continue to practice safety preventative measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

“The virus is still among us, it knows no county lines. It’s there. We need to keep our vigilance and awareness that it is there,” she said.

“Just be cautious in large crowds where you’re not sure about the vaccination status of others,” said Grim, who warned residents to “take appropriate precautions, but the vaccine is affective against the Delta variant.”

Health department officials said they are doing everything they can to accurately report the coronavirus case numbers to the public by being transparent with cases across the county.

They encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so.

