Heartland Votes
Cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley

A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.

WKDZ reported on Thursday, July 8 that towboats were working to free the cruise ship.

They said the it was traveling south on Lake Barkley when it became stuck on a sandbar north of the bridge.

The American Jazz is part of the American Cruise Line fleet that offers an eight-day cruise from Memphis to Paducah to Clarksville and ending in Nashville.

