City of Jackson moves forward with new COVID-19 sick leave policy

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is moving forward with a updated policy regarding time off for employees affected by COVID-19.

Under the revised policy, the city will continue to cover time-off for employees who are vaccinated against the disease.

Those who are not vaccinated, will need to use sick leave to get paid.

If they don’t have any, then the city says it will pay employees for 3 days, the rest of the time off will be unpaid.

The Mayor and Board of Alderman discussed the policy at tonight’s Study session after a Jackson woman raised the issue at the previous meeting, stating she disagreed with it.

“I don’t see this as a penalty for those who don’t get the shot, or the vaccine. I see it as a reward for those who are wanting to work with the city to get the shot,” Alderman, David Hitt said.

The city administrator tells us this new policy is an attempt to phase out the federal one which allowed all employees to get paid if they were sick with COVID-19. He also hopes it works as an incentive to get more citizens vaccinated.

He said they will probably run this revised policy through the end of the year.

