Brookport, Ill. man facing charges after 4-year-old seriously injured

Deandre L. Wright was arrested on felony charges of aggravated battery of a child.
Deandre L. Wright was arrested on felony charges of aggravated battery of a child.(Illinois State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BROOKPORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after a 4-year-old child was found seriously injured at a Brookport home.

Deandre L. Wright, 27, of Brookport, was charged with aggravated battery of a child.

According to Illinois State Police, their division of criminal investigation was asked by the Massac County Sheriff’s Department on July 5 to lead the investigation.

The child had to be airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Wright, the child’s father, was taken into custody on July 7 and charged.

He is currently being held at the Massac County Jail pending a bond hearing.

