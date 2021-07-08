Boil water order issued for all Carterville water customers

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carterville Water Department issued a boil water order for all of their customers on Thursday, July 8.

The boil water order is until further notice.

Customers are advised to bring water for drinking and cooking purposes to a full rolling boil for at least five minutes before use.

The water department said a large water main break at the base of the water tower on Ridge Street is to blame.

Crews immediately started making repairs, which are complete.

Under Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regulations, boil water orders are lifted once water samples show they are safe for consumption.

