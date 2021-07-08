Blues Traveler cancels performance at SEMO District Fair due to scheduling conflict

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The rock band Blues Traveler has had to cancel their appearance at the SEMO District Fair due to a scheduling conflict.

Country singer Frank Foster has been slated to replace Blues Traveler in the SEMO District Fair’s lineup.

Tickets for the performance on September 15 will be $22.

They go on sale July 22 at 9 a.m. online and at the box office.

Visit their website to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.