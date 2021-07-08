Heartland Votes
Blues Traveler cancels performance at SEMO District Fair due to scheduling conflict

Frank Foster has been slated to replace Blues Traveler at the SEMO District Fair.
Frank Foster has been slated to replace Blues Traveler at the SEMO District Fair.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The rock band Blues Traveler has had to cancel their appearance at the SEMO District Fair due to a scheduling conflict.

Country singer Frank Foster has been slated to replace Blues Traveler in the SEMO District Fair’s lineup.

Tickets for the performance on September 15 will be $22.

They go on sale July 22 at 9 a.m. online and at the box office.

Visit their website to learn more.

