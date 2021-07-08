Blues Traveler cancels performance at SEMO District Fair due to scheduling conflict
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The rock band Blues Traveler has had to cancel their appearance at the SEMO District Fair due to a scheduling conflict.
Country singer Frank Foster has been slated to replace Blues Traveler in the SEMO District Fair’s lineup.
Tickets for the performance on September 15 will be $22.
They go on sale July 22 at 9 a.m. online and at the box office.
Visit their website to learn more.
