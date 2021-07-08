Heartland Votes
Ameren Illinois tariff approved by Illinois Commerce Commission

Arizona ranks relatively high among states when it comes to the rate of electric vehicle...
The goal is to move toward goals of electric vehicle adoption and the installation of charging stations.(U.S. Department of Energy)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved the company’s electric vehicle charging tariff.

The goal is to move toward goals of electric vehicle adoption and the installation of charging stations.

“A common barrier that people identify when considering EV ownership is range anxiety, the concern that a charging station will not be available during extended road travel,” said Richard Mark.

Mark is the Chairman and President of Ameren Illinois.

“This tariff will help address this concern by providing rate incentives and supplemental line extension allowances that will improve accessibility to in-home and on-the-road charging infrastructure,” he said.

Components included in the Electric Vehicle Charging Program:

  • Encourage at-home charging during non-peak hours through a special delivery rate
  • Support clean transportation services for school children within the Ameren Illinois territory
  • Encourage the installation of public fast charging

