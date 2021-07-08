Heartland Votes
Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
The man was later identified as 52-year-old Joseph D. McGrath, of Carterville.
State police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Carterville, Ill.
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking
Emergency crews rushed to a head-on crash on Route 148 in Williamson County late Wednesday night
Driver killed, woman and child injured in head-on crash
On Wednesday, July 7, Governor Mike Parson signed a bill legalizing the sales of liquor to-go.
Gov. Parson signs bill legalizing the sale of liquor to-go

Latest News

Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 7/8
Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
The Carterville Water Department issued a boil water order for all of their customers on...
Boil water order issued for all Carterville water customers
A side by side utility vehicle on the streets of New Madrid.
New Madrid Police cracking down on underage utility vehicle drivers
Frank Foster has been slated to replace Blues Traveler at the SEMO District Fair.
Blues Traveler cancels performance at SEMO District Fair due to scheduling conflict