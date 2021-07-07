Well water safety check to be held in Jonesboro, Ill.

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Environmental Health Services (EHS) of Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) will be holding a Well Water Safety Check on Monday, August 16.

The event will be held at the Union County Farm Bureau in Jonesboro from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The water testing is for local residents only.

Those interested in having their well water tested can stop by the Farm Bureau office to purchase a test kit. The kits are $20 each.

The kit comes with instructions on how to collect a water sample, a container for the sample and a prepaid mailing label to send it to a lab.

The water sample can also be returned to the Farm Bureau by 11 a.m. on Aug. 16 to be sent to S7HD.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will test the sample for E.coli and Coliform.

Test kits are also available at local health departments.

For those unable to obtain a water sample on their own, a S7HD Sanitarian can collect the sample for a $50 fee, which includes sending it to the IDPH lab for testing.

For more information on checking the safety of well water, contact S7HD Environmental Health Director Miranda Adams at 618-634-2297 ext. 9114 or through email.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.