I-24 westbound lanes open after SEMI crash

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - An early morning crash in Massac County caused traffic to back-up on Interstate 24 in McCracken County.

According to the Metropolis Police Department, a SEMI traveling westbound crashed into a guardrail just as it came across the bridge over the Ohio River early Wednesday morning.

This is at the 38 mile marker.

The crash caused both lanes of I-24 traffic to be blocked at the KY 305 Paducah exit 3 for approximately one hour.

Both lanes were reopened shortly before 5 a.m.

One lane of I-24 is open in the work zone in Illinois.

Due to the work zone lane restriction, it may take an hour or so for the traffic back-up to clear.

To avoid congestion, passenger vehicles can use the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge.

Due to restrictions, SEMI trucks and vehicles more than 8-foot wide or 9-feet-6-inches tall are banned on the Brookport Bridge.

Commercial trucks can detour by taking U.S. 60 West to the U.S. 51, U.S. 60, U.S. 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to pick up Interstate 57 northbound.

